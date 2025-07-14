Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Grameen HealthTech’s ‘Shukhee’ wins SDG Brand Champion 2025

Through a combination of technology and community-based networks, Shukhee has successfully delivered over 60,000 digital doctor consultations, with active users in all 64 districts of Bangladesh

Update : 14 Jul 2025, 03:39 PM

Grameen HealthTech Limited has been named the SDG Brand Champion 2025 in the Sustainable Community category for its flagship initiative “Shukhee: Establishing Access to Affordable & Sustainable Healthcare for Bangladeshis, Locally & Globally.”

The award was presented at the AkijBashir Group presents SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025, powered by SMC Enterprise Ltd.

Shukhee, Grameen HealthTech’s digital healthcare platform, has been lauded for its ubiquitous and scalable approach to bridging the healthcare access gap, particularly for rural, underserved, and low-income communities.

Through a combination of technology and community-based networks, Shukhee has successfully delivered over 60,000 digital doctor consultations, with active users in all 64 districts of Bangladesh, having the potential to grow reach among the global Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) diaspora.

The initiative is powered by a hybrid model that includes a mobile app, a user-friendly website, and a 24/7 IVR hotline (10657), all supported by a nationwide network of more than 5,000 Shukhee Sheba Kendras.

These centres act as local access points for trusted essential healthcare services, enabled by a decentralized force of 5,000+ Shukhee Ambassadors who work at the community level to extend services to the underserved countrymen.

Additionally, Shukhee has onboarded over 300+ certified doctors and lab agents, creating dignified employment opportunities within the healthcare sector while ensuring quality & dependable care.

This recognition underscores Shukhee’s role in advancing SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, by removing barriers to affordability, accessibility, and continuity of care.

Grameen HealthTech Limited shares gratitude to all the doctors, service partners, ambassadors and support providers for their unwavering support, along with Bangladesh Brand Forum for the recognition.

Read More

Former ONE Bank chairman Sayeed H Chowdhury passes away

BB purchases $373m at dollar auction

Standard Bank holds 413th board meeting

ONE Bank celebrates it's 26th anniversary

UCB partners with NPA for Universal Pension Scheme

Singer Bangladesh, Buet sign MoU

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x