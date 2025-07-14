Grameen HealthTech’s ‘Shukhee’ wins SDG Brand Champion 2025

Grameen HealthTech Limited has been named the SDG Brand Champion 2025 in the Sustainable Community category for its flagship initiative “Shukhee: Establishing Access to Affordable & Sustainable Healthcare for Bangladeshis, Locally & Globally.”

The award was presented at the AkijBashir Group presents SDG Brand Champion Awards 2025, powered by SMC Enterprise Ltd.

Shukhee, Grameen HealthTech’s digital healthcare platform, has been lauded for its ubiquitous and scalable approach to bridging the healthcare access gap, particularly for rural, underserved, and low-income communities.

Through a combination of technology and community-based networks, Shukhee has successfully delivered over 60,000 digital doctor consultations, with active users in all 64 districts of Bangladesh, having the potential to grow reach among the global Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) diaspora.

The initiative is powered by a hybrid model that includes a mobile app, a user-friendly website, and a 24/7 IVR hotline (10657), all supported by a nationwide network of more than 5,000 Shukhee Sheba Kendras.

These centres act as local access points for trusted essential healthcare services, enabled by a decentralized force of 5,000+ Shukhee Ambassadors who work at the community level to extend services to the underserved countrymen.

Additionally, Shukhee has onboarded over 300+ certified doctors and lab agents, creating dignified employment opportunities within the healthcare sector while ensuring quality & dependable care.

This recognition underscores Shukhee’s role in advancing SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, by removing barriers to affordability, accessibility, and continuity of care.

Grameen HealthTech Limited shares gratitude to all the doctors, service partners, ambassadors and support providers for their unwavering support, along with Bangladesh Brand Forum for the recognition.