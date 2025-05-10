Lutfey Siddiqi: There's a syndicate everywhere I look

Making systematic changes is made increasingly difficult because of syndicates, as some in the private sector undermine the systematic changes and strike their own deals with the government, said the chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a book launching program, where the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) and Nymphea Publication jointly launched a publication titled “Bangladesh 2030: Pathways to Shared Economic Prosperity.”

As chief guest of the program, the chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs said: “I must say that one of the reasons we cannot implement systemic changes, whether with NBR or elsewhere, is that some in the private sector strike their own deals with the government. They are very much a part of the nexus. Everywhere I look, there's a syndicate.”

"Some people who have attended these seminars tell us that this is what we need to do. They undermine the systemic changes that we must implement, and I'm just using this as an example. However, there are other areas of society and the economy that also need to self-reflect and determine if there is a code of conduct that you should develop for your segments of society.

Reflecting on the book, Siddiqi also remarked: “It’s certainly a treasure trove—not only because it’s a comprehensive treatment of the entire landscape, but also because it is highly accessible and relates to theory.”

Economic overview

Sadiq Ahmed, the book's principal author and also vice-chairman of PRI, said: “We compiled this book as a message of hope that Bangladesh will navigate the economy from the present stagflationary phase to a path of sustained and shared economic prosperity.”

“This is not based on speculation or wishful thinking but draws on the rich history of the past fifty-plus years of development experience, where a resilient nation powered by the combined effort by farmers, non-farm workers in the domestic economy and guest workers abroad, and the youth community, especially the students, have shown the way forward, fighting many odds emerging from weak governance, policy mistakes, external pressures, and natural disasters.”

He thinks the national development journey has been rocked by the emergence of several deep fault lines that threaten the stability and sustainability of the development process and must be addressed with due rigor and urgency.

First is the absence of pluralistic democratic political governance that has bred and sustained unabated corruption in banking, taxation, the energy sector, and public spending.

A second big-picture challenge is job creation. Despite decades of rapid GDP growth, the creation of good-paying jobs has not been sufficient to accommodate an expanding working-age population.

A third major fault line has been rising income inequality.

This is partly due to the interface of income distribution with corruption and rent-seeking behavior facilitated by poor governance, but also due to the absence of a conscious effort in the development strategy to improve the income distribution.

A fourth major fault line is the absence of climate change mitigation as a core element of the development strategy that is increasingly threatening the sustainability of growth and poverty reduction outcomes.

Finally, more recently, macroeconomic instability has weakened the environment for investment and growth.

This book seeks to respond to these challenges, Sadiq added.

The book was critically reviewed and discussed by a panel of eminent experts: Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Dr Selim Raihan, executive director, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem); Syed Nasim Manzur, president, Leather and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB); managing director, Apex Footwear Limited; and Martin Holtmann, country manager, International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The session was moderated by Zaidi Sattar, Chairman of PRI, who facilitated a dialogue on translating the book’s recommendations into effective policy actions.

Recommendations

The author also said that in addition to presenting this volume in a way that facilitates a wider audience outreach, a major strength of the book is its focus on reform options.

Each essay not only provides a fact-based analysis of issues and challenges, but it also offers possible reforms to address these challenges.

As examples, some of the core policy recommendations include: