Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MTB inks deal with Renata for Payroll Banking Services

The signing ceremony was organized by both Renata PLC and Mutual Trust Bank PLC

Update : 10 May 2025, 06:23 PM

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Renata PLC for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, head of Wholesale Banking Division-1 of MTB and Syed S Kaiser Kabir, CEO and managing director; Mustafa Alim Aolad FCA (ICAEW), chief financial officer; Md Rabiul FCA, financial controller; Muhammad Ashraful Hossain, head of Treasury, Finance Division; AKM Shihabul Kabir, senior manager, Human Resources, Manufacturing Sites of Renata PLC; were seen exchanging the documents at a simple ceremony held on Wednesday in Dhaka. 

The signing ceremony was organized by both Renata PLC and Mutual Trust Bank PLC. 

Tahsin Taher, head of Retail Segment and Strategy; Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, head of Payroll Banking Department; Md Abu Bokar Siddik, divisional head of Card Division; Zubair Raza, unit head of Wholesale Banking Division-1, and Tanjina Ali, business development manager of Payroll Banking Department, along with other high officials of both organizations, were present at the ceremony.

Read More

AB Bank participates in Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur Fair

NCC Bank signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank to support entrepreneurship development under SICIP

EBL inaugurates sub-branch in Palashbari, Gaibandha

Cafe 8 Days A Week: A place for art and coffee

Gross forex reserves above $20bn after paying ACU

Experts: Collaborative approach key to solving Bangladesh's plastic crisis

Latest News

Trump announces 'full and immediate' India-Pakistan ceasefire

Akhtar: People will not accept delay in banning Awami League

Prof Yunus extends greetings to Buddhists on Buddha Purnima

AB Bank participates in Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur Fair

Zubaida Rahman visits Koko’s grave

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x