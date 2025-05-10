MTB inks deal with Renata for Payroll Banking Services

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Renata PLC for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director and head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, head of Wholesale Banking Division-1 of MTB and Syed S Kaiser Kabir, CEO and managing director; Mustafa Alim Aolad FCA (ICAEW), chief financial officer; Md Rabiul FCA, financial controller; Muhammad Ashraful Hossain, head of Treasury, Finance Division; AKM Shihabul Kabir, senior manager, Human Resources, Manufacturing Sites of Renata PLC; were seen exchanging the documents at a simple ceremony held on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The signing ceremony was organized by both Renata PLC and Mutual Trust Bank PLC.

Tahsin Taher, head of Retail Segment and Strategy; Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, head of Payroll Banking Department; Md Abu Bokar Siddik, divisional head of Card Division; Zubair Raza, unit head of Wholesale Banking Division-1, and Tanjina Ali, business development manager of Payroll Banking Department, along with other high officials of both organizations, were present at the ceremony.