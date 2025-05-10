Saturday, May 10, 2025

NCC Bank signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank to support entrepreneurship development under SICIP

This nationwide program will offer training from 2025 to 2027 to foster innovation and industry competitiveness across Bangladesh

Update : 10 May 2025, 05:37 PM

NCC Bank has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Bank to implement the “Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP),” an entrepreneurship development initiative under the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance. 

This nationwide program will offer training from 2025 to 2027 to foster innovation and industry competitiveness across Bangladesh. 

The SICIP initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs nationwide with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in a competitive industrial landscape, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development.

In the presence of Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank and Md Nazrul Islam, program director of SICIP-PIU and Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Bangladesh Bank. 

The event was also attended by Md Khasru Parvez, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Syeda Amina Fahmin, joint secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Nawshad Mustafa, director of SME and Special Program Department at Bangladesh Bank; and Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, SVP and head of SME of NCC Bank, along with other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank.

