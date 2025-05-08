Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan announces ‘Reef & Range’ culinary festival

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan introduced its latest signature dining experience, “Reef & Range”, a premium buffet dinner event that celebrates the very best of land and sea.

Taking place at the hotel’s renowned all-day dining restaurant The Flair, located on the 24th floor, this gastronomic journey will be available from May 7-24, offering guests a refined and indulgent dinner service daily from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

The “Reef & Range” dinner buffet showcases a luxurious selection of both freshly sourced seafood and succulent grilled meats, such as Grilled Lobster, Tiger Prawns, Roasted Lamb shank, Grilled American Steak, Prime Ribs, desserts like Pistachio raspberry mousse cake, Blueberry vanilla cake, Creme Brulee, Cannoli and many more curated by the hotel’s expert culinary team priced at Tk8,999 per person, with a Buy-1-Get-2 (B1G2) offer available on selected bank cards, making it an ideal choice for both personal indulgence and entertaining guests.

The event is supported by US-Bangla Airlines as our Airline Partner.

As a special addition to this culinary celebration, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is offering guests the opportunity to participate in an exclusive raffle draw.

All dinner buffet guests will automatically qualify for the draw, with a chance to win extraordinary prizes designed for couples:

1st Prize: Return Air Tickets for Two – Dhaka to Bangkok, courtesy of US-Bangla Airlines

2nd Prize: One-Year Couple’s Gym Membership

3rd Prize: A Full-Board Luxurious Couple’s Eid Staycation at Crowne Residence

"Our menu for Reef & Range is a reflection of both innovation and authenticity. From the freshest seafood to perfectly grilled meats, each dish is crafted to deliver a memorable & flavorful journey," said Said Mohammad Khawaldeh, executive chef, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.

"With Reef & Range, we aim to create more than just a buffet—it is a celebration of culinary excellence, cultural diversity, and premium hospitality that defines Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan," stated Said Mohammad Fawaad, director of operations, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.