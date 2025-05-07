Bangladesh to host first-ever Microsoft Office specialist championship

Bangladesh will host its first-ever "V-Tutor Microsoft Office Specialist Championship" for students aged 13-22 this year.

The organizers announced this during a press conference held on Wednesday.

The schedule includes the University Round from May 10 to May 21, 2025; the National Round on May 23; and the Gala Round on May 24.

Participating universities in the University Round include Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB); University of Dhaka; Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP); East West University; United International University (UIU); and American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

However, Registration for the competition requires a fee of Tk300. Interested participants can register through the official website www.vTutor.org using a valid email address and phone number. Free training will be offered to all participants upon registration.

The competition will begin with preliminary rounds at several Dhaka universities, offering a national prize pool worth Tk20 lakh, including a fully-funded trip to the US for winners.

Winners representing Bangladesh at the World Championship can compete for international prizes of $8,000, $4,000, and $2,000 for first, second, and third places, respectively.

The championship is sponsored by Meghna Group of Industries as title sponsor, with Radisson Blu serving as hospitality partner and Cute and Monno Ceramics as silver sponsors.

All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation, while the top scorers will qualify for the national round of the competition. This championship provides students with the opportunity to test and showcase their skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, ultimately becoming MOS Certified Professionals.

All national-level participants will be eligible to receive official Microsoft Certification, and the national champions will represent Bangladesh at the World Championship to be held in Orlando, Florida, US, with all expenses covered.

The speakers stated that they aim to provide the youth of Bangladesh with a platform where they can acquire international-standard skills and certification, enabling them to compete globally. The MOS Championship is not just a competition; it is a nationwide awareness campaign.

They further added that the MOS Bangladesh Championship 2025 is a national initiative, designed to prepare and certify the youth with internationally recognized digital skills for future employment and higher education, and to empower the young generation of Bangladesh to lead in global IT competitions.

To enhance the digital skills of Bangladeshi youth to a global standard, V-Tutor, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh, is organizing this competition as part of the national program "Youth Festival 2025."

V-Tutor is the authorized partner of Certiport in Bangladesh, dedicated to empowering young individuals by providing access to globally recognized certification programs.

The event featured several notable speakers, including Kazi Moshtaq Zaher, joint secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; Dr Ridwanul Haque, chair of MDP at IBA, University of Dhaka; Dr Ahmed Wasif Reza, dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering at East West University; Kazi Md Mahiuddin, senior general manager of Meghna Group of Industries, the program’s title sponsor; Md Nazrul Islam, director of Sales and Marketing at Radisson Blu, the hospitality partner; and from V-Tutor, co-founder and chief learning officer Kazi Shamim, and co-founder and Chief Academic Officer Muttaki Faruq.