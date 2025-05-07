Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Under this program, Prime Bank will offer training to CMSME entrepreneurs

Update : 07 May 2025, 05:59 PM

Prime Bank PLC will provide training to marginal, cottage, micro, small, and medium (CMSME) entrepreneurs across the country to help them acquire modern business knowledge and skills. 

In this regard, Prime Bank has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Bank.

The training initiative is part of the “Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP),” which is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

Under this program, Prime Bank will offer training to CMSME entrepreneurs.

The training will cover a wide range of essential topics including financial literacy, bookkeeping, document management and product marketing and promotion. 

The sessions will be conducted by experienced professionals to enable the entrepreneurs to access for formal banking services.

As a Participatory Financial Institution (PFI), Prime Bank PLC. will collaborate with other participating financial institutions to build a pool of trained and finance-ready entrepreneurs by the year 2027.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters, where Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the chief guest. 

Senior officials from both Bangladesh Bank and Prime Bank were also present in this ceremony.

Read More

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Seminar held in Dhaka to facilitate Korean investment in Bangladesh

Telenor: Identity theft and deepfakes are key concerns in Bangladesh

Shikho raises funds from Startup Bangladesh, prominent local investors

IIX, AVPN forge partnership to advance Orange Movement

Latest News

2,248 Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

EC to begin constituency delimitation with initial focus on 61 seats

Explosions and fire on the contested India-Pakistan border

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

RAB officer found dead in Chittagong camp

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x