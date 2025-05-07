Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Prime Bank PLC will provide training to marginal, cottage, micro, small, and medium (CMSME) entrepreneurs across the country to help them acquire modern business knowledge and skills.

In this regard, Prime Bank has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Bank.

The training initiative is part of the “Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP),” which is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under this program, Prime Bank will offer training to CMSME entrepreneurs.

The training will cover a wide range of essential topics including financial literacy, bookkeeping, document management and product marketing and promotion.

The sessions will be conducted by experienced professionals to enable the entrepreneurs to access for formal banking services.

As a Participatory Financial Institution (PFI), Prime Bank PLC. will collaborate with other participating financial institutions to build a pool of trained and finance-ready entrepreneurs by the year 2027.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters, where Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the chief guest.

Senior officials from both Bangladesh Bank and Prime Bank were also present in this ceremony.