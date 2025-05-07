Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

Bank Asia PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Bank to implement an entrepreneurship development program titled "Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP).”

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, attended the MoU signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank recently.

Md Khasru Parvez, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Syeda Amina Fahmin, joint secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Nawshad Mustafa, director (SMESPD), and Md Nazrul Islam, additional director (SICIP-PIU) of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under the SICIP project, managed by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, entrepreneurship development training will be provided in different regions of the country from 2025 to 2027.