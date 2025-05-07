Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, attended the MoU signing ceremony

Update : 07 May 2025, 05:48 PM

Bank Asia PLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Bank to implement an entrepreneurship development program titled "Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP).”

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, attended the MoU signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank recently. 

Md Khasru Parvez, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Syeda Amina Fahmin, joint secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Nawshad Mustafa, director (SMESPD), and Md Nazrul Islam, additional director (SICIP-PIU) of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under the SICIP project, managed by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, entrepreneurship development training will be provided in different regions of the country from 2025 to 2027.

Read More

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Seminar held in Dhaka to facilitate Korean investment in Bangladesh

Telenor: Identity theft and deepfakes are key concerns in Bangladesh

Shikho raises funds from Startup Bangladesh, prominent local investors

IIX, AVPN forge partnership to advance Orange Movement

Latest News

EC to begin constituency delimitation with initial focus on 61 seats

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Explosions and fire on the contested India-Pakistan border

RAB officer found dead in Chittagong camp

Pakistani Kashmir residents say they escaped to hills amid Indian strikes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x