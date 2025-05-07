Premier Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

The Premier Bank PLC inaugurated a hajj booth at the Hajj Camp, Ashkona, Dhaka, for providing special services to hajj pilgrims.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the booth as chief guest on Monday.



Bozlur Rahman Bishash, former Hajj Director and Head of Business Solution, Hajj Camp, and deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank, Sayed Abul Hashem, FCA, FCMA, attended as special guests along with Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Mohammad Ishrat Hossain Khan, EVP Islami Banking Division; Md Salimuzzaman, AVP, Hajj Booth Manager and other senior officials of the bank and Hajj office.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, said that Premier Bank has been supporting Hajj pilgrims by offering foreign exchange in line with the government-approved quota, free passport endorsement, Hajj guide distribution, Hajj card services, and providing information through its dedicated Hajj Booth.

A prayer was held by the Grand Imam of the Hajj Camp for the Hajj pilgrims’ safety and health and the Bank's brighter future during the conclusion of the inauguration. Umbrellas and bags were provided as gifts by Premier Bank PLC to the hajj pilgrims as well.