Seminar held in Dhaka to facilitate Korean investment in Bangladesh

A seminar titled “Accelerating Korean Investment in Bangladesh: Opportunities, Challenges, and Policy Reforms” was held at Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) head office in Gulshan on Wednesday.

Jointly organized by EBL and the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI), the seminar brought together distinguished government officials, policy makers, Korean investors, and business leaders to explore ways to deepen Korea-Bangladesh economic collaboration, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, ICT, renewable energy, and textiles.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of EBL, in his welcome address, highlighted EBL’s role in facilitating cross-border investment and emphasized the need for strategic partnerships to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade and investment.

The keynote presentation was made by Nahian Rahman Roche, Head of Business Development at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

He outlined the evolving investment landscape of Bangladesh and shared BIDA’s initiatives to enhance investor confidence, including regulatory reforms and streamlined services.

Jin Hak Hur, DG KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), and KIM Si Hyung, director, Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), gave insights into Korea’s global investment strategy and shared practical experiences of operating in Bangladesh, respectively.

Dr Syed Muntasir Mamun, director general of the International Trade, Investment, and Technology Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke on aligning Bangladesh’s foreign policy with economic diplomacy and sustainable investment partnerships.

Dr Md Habibur Rahman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, reiterated the Central Bank’s commitment to ensuring a macroeconomic environment and policy framework to promote trade and investment.

The seminar’s chief guest, Park Young-Sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to expanding economic engagement with Bangladesh and praised the country’s investment-friendly environment and vibrant workforce.

Shahab Uddin Khan, president of KBCCI, emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue, policy cooperation, and private sector engagement in strengthening bilateral ties.

Eastern Bank has operated a Korean Business Desk since March 2025 to provide one-stop banking services to Korean businessmen and investors.