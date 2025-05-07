Telenor: Identity theft and deepfakes are key concerns in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, 7 in 10 mobile internet users expressed worry about the security of their online accounts, especially identity theft and deepfakes, according to Telenor Asia’s latest report, “Digital Lives Decoded Bangladesh.”

While 46% of Bangladeshi users also say that mobile benefits outweigh the potential risks of physical banking and managing their finances.

Also, 41% of them voted that it also allows smarter lives regarding contactless payments and mobile wallets or Mobile Financial Services (MFS).

The report, published on Wednesday, focused on how mobile connectivity is shaping smarter and safer lives in Bangladesh and highlighted that mobile phones are not just communication tools but powerful gateways to smarter lives.

It also stated that while fear of identity theft is relatively consistent across generations, Gen Z and millennials are more likely than older generations to worry about deep fakes.

For Gen Z, it overtakes identity theft as their top concern.

Bangladesh also stands out for heightened concerns about network attacks: 3 in 10 say this is a top concern, versus just 1 in 5 in Singapore and Thailand, and even fewer in Malaysia.

However, deepfakes are images, videos, or audio that have been edited or generated using artificial intelligence, AI-based tools, or AV editing software.

Manisha Dogra, head of external relations & sustainability at Telenor Asia, delivered the keynote presentation.

She said: “In this evolving digital landscape, there are tremendous opportunities to strengthen digital services and improve digital literacy, which can be unlocked by building digital skills around AI and online safety. Telenor Asia remains committed to supporting Bangladesh’s digital journey and ensuring that the benefits of mobile technology are accessible to all.”

“Mobile technology, with the growing integration of AI, has the potential to transform and revolutionize various sectors in Bangladesh, from education to healthcare. Telenor Asia, together with Grameenphone, is proud to have helped lay a strong foundation for mobile connectivity in Bangladesh. We are glad that this has enabled better digital lives across the country, as the survey respondents have expressed,” Manisha added.

Md Abu Bakar Siddique, vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), said: “Mobile connectivity is a fundamental prerequisite for a digitally enabled Bangladesh and for powering economic growth. Our collective priority should be to work together to ensure that people are given the access and skills to harness mobile technology in a safe and responsible manner.”

Tanveer Mohammad, chief corporate affairs officer at Grameenphone, stated: “As the use of AI and mobile continues to grow in Bangladesh, the transformative power of connectivity and its immense potential for driving progress is clear.

“At GP, we are imparting essential digital skills and fostering online safety awareness through initiatives such as GP Academy, GP Accelerator, and Future Nation. By prioritizing education and ensuring high standards around responsible use of technology, together we can ensure people are able to navigate the digital landscape confidently and securely.”

Key Findings

Report analysis also shows that, in the era of AI-integrated devices, 9 in 10 mobile internet users in Bangladesh also report that they use AI tools on their mobile phones, highlighting how rapidly the country’s digital landscape is evolving.

They are more likely than counterparts in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand to cite access to online learning as a key benefit, with more than 6 in 10 saying so.

Similarly, educational resources such as online courses and learning apps are hugely popular among at least 1 in 2 (53%) of respondents.

Enthusiasm for AI in Bangladesh is growing, with 6 in 10 mobile internet users expressing excitement about the possibilities and efficiency that AI can bring to their daily lives. 8 in 10 are also positive about AI’s impact on education.

While AI offers numerous opportunities, some concerns have emerged, with more than 3 in 10 (37%) expressing worry about AI affecting their job security.