IIX, AVPN forge partnership to advance Orange Movement

Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) and AVPN—two pioneers in the impact ecosystem—announced a partnership to advance the Orange Movement™, signaling a new chapter in gender-transformative and climate-resilient finance.

This partnership represents a powerhouse alliance between two institutions that have shaped the future of inclusive finance from the ground up for decades.

IIX stands as a global leader in innovative finance, having launched Asia’s first social stock exchange, structured the Women’s Livelihood Bond™ Series—the world’s first gender-lens impact investing security listed on a stock exchange—and being a key member of the global steering committee that created the world’s first gender-lens investing asset class: the Orange Bond™.

AVPN complements the partnership with unmatched convening power as Asia’s largest social investor network, representing over 600 member organizations across 33 markets.

AVPN’s membership spans the private sector, philanthropic institutions, government bodies, and development agencies, uniquely positioning it to bridge capital with policy and on-the-ground implementation, mobilize resources, and scale impact across the region.

“This partnership is about two changemakers coming together to lead from the front,” said Prof. Durreen Shahnaz, CEO and Founder of IIX.

“With AVPN, we are not only driving capital to where it’s needed most—we’re accelerating a movement led by and for the Global South.”

By joining the Orange Movement™, AVPN has signed the Orange Pledge, committing to gender-lens investing as part of a global coalition of over 292,000 stakeholders.

AVPN will also contribute strategic insight as a member of the inaugural Orange Advisory Council, helping shape the initiative’s future across emerging markets.

“At AVPN, we believe that true progress isn’t just about deploying capital; it’s about deploying it meaningfully. Our partnership with IIX is a testament to this belief. By deepening gender-lens investing in Asia, we are actively building a more just present, thus amplifying our shared mission and accelerating a more equitable global future,” said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN.

With AVPN’s partnership, the Orange Movement™ enters a new phase of scale and system-wide influence, uniting diverse stakeholders to reimagine finance as a force for justice, resilience, and inclusive growth; in a moment when the Global North retreats from development leadership, this South-South alliance shows the power of capital innovation and ecosystem mobilization to drive community-centered, climate-conscious, and equitable progress.

Launched by IIX in 2022, the Orange Movement™ is a bold, global effort to transform financial markets by placing gender equality at their core.

Since its inception, the movement has mobilized over $374 million in Orange Capital, positively impacting more than 2.7 million women, girls, and gender minorities across six continents.

Its ultimate goal: to empower 100 million people and unlock US$10 billion in capital by 2030.