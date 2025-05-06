Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Bangladesh Denim Expo to begin May 12 at ICCB

Exhibitors from 14 countries are participating in the Expo, including American and Efird Bangladesh Ltd

Update : 06 May 2025, 08:33 PM

The 18th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will be held on May 12 and 13 at
 International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The mission of the Bangladesh Denim Expo is to bring together denim enthusiasts, fashionistas, and industry experts to celebrate the art of denim-making. It promotes sustainable practices, innovation, and collaboration within the denim community.

Exhibitors from 14 countries are participating in the Expo, including American and Efird Bangladesh Ltd. 

Knowledge is power, especially in the denim industry. At the Bangladesh Denim Expo, educational workshops and seminars provide valuable insights to attendees, helping them stay ahead of the curve.

At the two-day event, two panel discussions are scheduled. Distinguished speakers are Abdus Samad, director, Well of Washing, Arief Labu, co-founder and creative director, Ruhrose RBT Ltd, and others.

The Bangladesh Denim Expo is not just an average denim gathering—it's a trendsetting powerhouse. At Trend Zone, innovative designs and sustainability will be showcased; this expo shapes global fashion trends. From distressed boyfriend jeans to eco-friendly indigo dyes, the expo inspires designers worldwide.

Founder and CEO, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Mostafiz Uddin said: “The Bangladesh Denim Expo not only showcasing local talent—it's a hub for international collaborations. Global brands flock to the expo to partner with Bangladeshi & global manufacturers, creating a fusion of creativity and craftsmanship. These partnerships not only boost the local economy but also bring international investors.”

“Denim knows no bounds, and neither does the Bangladesh Denim Expo. By celebrating diversity in denim design, this event showcases the rich tapestry of styles and influences that make the denim world so vibrant.”

It’s an invite-only show, Visitor Registration  https://visitor.bangladeshdenimexpo.com/

