Standard Bank appoints Khondoker Rumy as new independent director

Khondoker Rumy Ehsanul Huq has been appointed as the Independent Director of Standard Bank PLC.

Additionally, he will serve as the chairman of the audit committee of the board of directors.

Khondoker Rumy Ehsanul Huq is a proficient banking professional with over 38 years of experience in the banking and non-banking financial sector. He holds an MBA from the University of Central Oklahoma, US.

He started his banking career with National Bank as a Probationary Officer in 1983. Later, he served EXIM Bank as deputy managing director. His innovative and inspiring leadership skill combined with understanding, knowledge, and practical experience led to continuous and sustainable growth in every organization he worked for.

He later served as Managing Director of Hajj Finance Company Limited (HFCL) from 2019 to 2022, leading the company to be recognized by Bangladesh Bank as one of the best sustainable NBFIs for 2020. Standard Bank PLC. believes that Huq’s strategic leadership and deep industry expertise will strengthen the Board’s capacity and the bank’s continued growth.