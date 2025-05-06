Bangladesh urges climate finance, digital equity at ADB meeting

Bangladesh's finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed called for climate resilience, especially concessional climate finance, the urgency of digital transformation, enhanced development cooperation, and regional integration amid an increasingly volatile global landscape.

In his address at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday, he also stated that under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is undergoing a historic transformation toward transparency, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

He further emphasized: “In this time of crisis, ADB’s role is more crucial than ever—not just in financing, but also in promoting structural reforms and building long-term resilience.”

“At this pivotal moment, ADB’s role as a trusted development partner is more important than ever—not just in financing, but in supporting systemic reform and long-term resilience,” he added.

At the meeting held in Milan, the Bangladesh delegation was led by the finance advisor, accompanied by the Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Shahriar Kader Siddiky, and other delegation members.

The finance adviser emphasized four priority areas for collaboration with the ADB:

Digital Inclusion: Urging expanded support for digital infrastructure, e-governance, and financial inclusion to bridge persistent digital divides. Climate Action: Calling for increased concessional financing for renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and coastal resilience. Regional Integration: Promoting cross-border trade, energy connectivity, and value chains across South and Southeast Asia. Sustainable Financing: Requesting broader access to concessional resources and innovative finance to support graduation and debt sustainability.

Reiterating Bangladesh’s vulnerability to global shocks from inflation and climate risk to geopolitical tensions, the adviser underscored the importance of collective resolve and bold partnerships.

Additionally, in the afternoon, the Bangladesh delegation held a meeting with representatives from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Over the past five decades, the UK has extended approximately $3.19 billion in official development assistance to Bangladesh, primarily through grants targeting poverty alleviation, health, education, and institutional capacity building.

Despite recent fiscal pressures, the UK remains committed to supporting Bangladesh's key development priorities—including climate resilience, humanitarian aid, and inclusive growth.

According to the United Kingdom's 2022 International Development Strategy, the FCDO expressed interest in expanding cooperation in renewable energy, trade, climate finance, SME development, digital governance, and the education sector.

In response, Bangladesh called for support in green investment, vocational training, river restoration, the private sector, technical assistance, sanitation management, cybersecurity, and joint research initiatives.