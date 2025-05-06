DBH and IFC to work together to boost green housing in Bangladesh

DBH Finance PLC has signed a new agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to work on developing green housing in Bangladesh.

DBH and IFC are already engaged in a program to promote “Affordable Housing in Bangladesh,” which has been ongoing since 2022.

Building on that successful partnership, under this new initiative, IFC will provide services to DBH to enhance opportunities for green financing within the housing sector and enable it to develop a value proposition for its clients interested in green financing.

Nasimul Baten, MD and CEO of DBH Finance PLC, and Martin Holtmann, Country Manager of IFC for Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal carried out the signing procedure for their respective organizations.

Mehdi Cherkaoui, South Asia manager (FIG Upstream and Advisory) for IFC, AKM Tanvir Kamal, DMD, and COO of DBH Finance PLC, and other senior officials from both organizations attended the signing ceremony.

This partnership with IFC will help DBH to develop its capacity to support individual clients and developers for financing in green housing projects, both for self-built and developer-built projects.

This new collaboration with IFC underscores DBH’s strong commitment to foster sustainable growth of affordable and green housing in Bangladesh, the press release says.