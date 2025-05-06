Tuesday, May 06, 2025

JICA and Dhaka University arrange JICA Chair Lecture

Dr Hiroko MINAMI delivered the keynote lecture

Update : 06 May 2025, 04:42 PM

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Department of Japan Studies from the University of Dhaka have collaborated to organize the Fifth JICA Chair Lecture on the “History and Future of Nursing in Japan and Bangladesh,” on Tuesday, at 11am at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, University of Dhaka. 

Dr Hiroko MINAMI, professor Emeritus, Kobe City College of Nursing, and former president of the International Council of Nurses, had delivered the keynote lecture. 

At the outset, she highlighted the historical development of modern nursing services and how societal crises shaped nurses’ personalities and professionalism worldwide. 

She explained the nursing education system in Japan, including the curriculum and the career path of nurses.

The seminar was graced by Md Saidur Rahman, secretary of the Health Services Division, as the chief guest, and Md Sarwar Bari, secretary of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, as the special guest. 

Rahman has stressed the need to learn from Japanese nursing educational development and explained that the government has taken the initiative with the support of JICA to develop the career path of nurses. 

Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative, JICA Bangladesh Office, joined as a special guest and expressed his thanks to all concerned, including the Department of Japanese Studies, for making the seminar a success, and mentioned that the JICA Chair Seminar is just the beginning of its support to Bangladesh in graduating to the middle-income country. Dr. Taiabur Rahman, Professor & Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Dhaka, was also present on the occasion as a special guest.

Dr Dilruba Sharmin, associate professor, acting chairman, Department of Japanese Studies, University of Dhaka, delivered the introductory remarks. 

She thanked all stakeholders, including JICA and research scholars, for their gracious participation. 

Dr Yayoi TAMURA, President, Japan Visiting Nursing Foundation,   and Dr Noriko Katada, Chair of the Board of Trustees, President, Mie Prefectural College of Nursing, attended the seminar and participated in the Q&A session. 

The event was chaired by Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor, University of Dhaka. In his concluding remarks, he stressed the need for the development of nursing education in Bangladesh to meet the growing needs of the population. He congratulated the Department of Japanese Studies and JICA for organizing the seminar. 

The Department of Japanese Studies would like to function as the hub of all Japanese endeavors in Bangladesh to strengthen bilateral relations and ultimately contribute to Bangladesh's development. 

Over 500 academics, researchers, development professionals, and students from Dhaka University and different nursing colleges attended the seminar.

