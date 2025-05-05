Monday, May 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Al-Arafah Islami Bank inaugurates development program for MTOs

Managing Director (Current Charge) Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the training course as the chief guest

Update : 05 May 2025, 07:18 PM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) has inaugurated the year-long MT Development Program by conducting a month-long foundation training course on “Overall Bank Management” for newly joined Management Trainee Officers (MTO) on Monday. 

Managing Director (Current Charge) Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the training course as the chief guest. 

Presided by Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Principal, Md Abdur Rahim Duary, Head of Human Resources Division and Senior Vice President Mohammad Amir Hossain, Senior Vice President Towhid Siddiqui and senior executives of the Bank were present on the occasion.

In the speech of the chief guest, Rafat Ullah Khan congratulated the newly joined MTOs and said that foundation training is imperative to become an ideal banker through honesty, dedication, concentration, and efficiency. 

He called upon the MTOs to receive training with joy and attention to gain clear knowledge about various aspects of modern and Islamic Shariah-based banking and to develop themselves to lead in the future. 

Managing director also advised the MTOs to take the Bank to unique heights by acquiring good moral character and performing their duties responsibly.

