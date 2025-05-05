Inflation dips to 9.17% in April

Bangladesh’s point-to-point inflation rate has dropped slightly to 9.17% in April, against 9.35% in March.

On the other hand, the food inflation rate also dropped to 8.63% last month from that of 9.93% in the previous month.

The rate of inflation climbed to a 13-month high at 11.38% in November this FY25, which started falling in the subsequent months December, January, February and March Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data showed on Monday.

The inflation rate in December fell to 10.89%, then to 9.94% in January and 9.32% in February this fiscal, the official data showed.

The April inflation rate was slightly lower due to the fall of the inflation rate, both in food and non-food items in March.

The rate of non-food inflation fell to 9.61% in last month, April, from that of 9.70% in the previous month, March.

High inflation has greatly affected people’s purchasing power, especially the middle, lower-middle and the poor income groups in the two years.