Lowest exports in FY25 was this April

April saw the lowest export earnings in the past 10 months (July to April) of the current FY25 totaling a little over $3 billion.

Bangladesh earned $3.01 billion in April 2025, which was $2.99 billion in April 2024, according to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released on Monday.

Exports in April reflected a modest growth of 0.86% compared to April of the previous fiscal year.

However, this was the lowest monthly export figure so far in the current fiscal year.

EPB data showed that the previous lowest was in September, when goods worth $3.52 billion were exported.

In contrast, exports in the last March reached $4.25 billion.

Earnings from RMG exports in April 2025 amounted to $2.40 billion, slightly up from $2.38 billion in April 2024, representing a monthly growth of 0.44%.

The overall exports, however, stood at $40.20 billion during the July–April period of FY25, reflecting a 9.83% year-on-year growth.

Bangladesh fetched $36.61 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year, data showed.

As usual, the readymade garment (RMG) sector maintained its leading position, contributing $32.64 billion, a 10% increase over the same period last year.