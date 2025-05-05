Pubali Bank holds seminar on Islamic Banking and Finance

A two-day-long seminar on “Islamic Banking and Finance” was recently held at the auditorium of Pubali Bank’s head office, organized by the Islamic Banking Wing.

Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank, Mohammad Ali, was present as the chief guest.

The Solo Speaker was Prof Dr Muhammad Humayon Abbas Dar, Director General of the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, UK.

Deputy managing directors Ahmed Enayet Manzur, Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman were present as special guests.

General Manager of Islamic Banking Wing Dewan Jamil Masud, General Managers of the head office, and senior executives of the bank were present at the event.

The challenges and prospects of the Islamic banking sector in Bangladesh were discussed in detail at the event.

In addition, aspects of changing the country’s economy through Islamic banking were highlighted.