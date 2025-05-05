Daraz launches 5.5 Best Price, Best Deals campaign

Daraz Bangladesh, the country’s most popular online marketplace, has officially rolled out its highly anticipated 5.5 Best Price, Best Deals campaign, running from Monday to Friday.

Packed with up to 80% off in flash sales, free delivery, and voucher discounts, this five-day sale promises a rewarding shopping spree for customers across the country.

Shoppers can explore jaw-dropping offers refreshed daily on the Daraz app, featuring top-tier partner brands like Dettol, Oraimo, Haier, Parachute Advansed, and Neocare.

From electronics to everyday essentials, the Flash Sale section will showcase limited-time bargains that offer unbeatable value for money.

Customers can enjoy free delivery on eligible products from selected sellers, which is applicable to a minimum purchase of Tk799. They can unlock these benefits by visiting the voucher centre on the app’s homepage and collecting both free delivery and discount vouchers for extra savings.

Whether you are shopping for gadgets, fashion, wearables, beauty products or even home and lifestyle items, Daraz’s 5.5 campaign brings something special for everyone, making it easier than ever to shop more and save more.

Stay tuned for more surprises throughout the campaign by following Daraz Bangladesh’s social media channels—you won’t want to miss what’s coming next.