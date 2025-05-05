Monday, May 05, 2025

Premier Bank's relocated Comilla Cantonment Branch inaugurated

Mohammad Abu Zafar, managing director and chief executive officer of the Premier Bank, formally inaugurated the program as the chief guest

Update : 05 May 2025, 05:08 PM

The Premier Bank PLC's relocated Comilla Cantonment Branch has been inaugurated recently in a larger new space to provide customers with the most modern and best services.

Special guests included the bank's Additional Managing Director, Shamsuddin Chowdhury; SEVP and Head of Operations Division, Md Nakibul Islam; SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division, Mamun Mahmud; EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications Division, Md Tarek Uddin; and AVP and Manager of Comilla Cantonment Branch Muhammad Tarekur Rahman, along with other senior officials, branch managers, prominent businesspeople, and local dignitaries.

In his speech as the chief guest, the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammad Abu Zafar, said: "Premier Bank is moving forward through sustainable banking and earning customer trust. We are tirelessly working to deliver banking services to people's doorsteps by launching new products, giving the highest importance to customer service and satisfaction."

Full banking services have been launched at the relocated Comilla Cantonment Branch (located on the ground floor of Gomti Tower, Kotwali Model Thana, Comilla).

