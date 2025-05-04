Community Bank hosts business conference for management trainee officers

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC organized an introductory session and discussion on banking responsibility titled "Coffee with the Captain" for the Management Trainee Officers.

The meeting was held at the Bank's head office on Sunday.



Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (Current Charge) of Community Bank, was presided over the meeting.

He exchanged views and information on banking policies, regulations, and responsibility through this event.

Kimiwa Saddat also discussed innovative Banking and various customer service strategies with these young leaders.

Also present at the event were senior bank officials, including Md Ariful Islam, head of Corporate Banking, head of Business, Head of HRD (Current Charge) H M Mahedi Hasan and Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and head of MD’s Coordination Team.