Sunday, May 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Community Bank hosts business conference for management trainee officers

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (Current Charge) of Community Bank, was presided over the meeting

Update : 04 May 2025, 09:40 PM

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC organized an introductory session and discussion on banking responsibility titled "Coffee with the Captain" for the Management Trainee Officers. 

The meeting was held at the Bank's head office on Sunday.
        
Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (Current Charge) of Community Bank, was presided over the meeting. 

He exchanged views and information on banking policies, regulations, and responsibility through this event. 

Kimiwa Saddat also discussed innovative Banking and various customer service strategies with these young leaders.

Also present at the event were senior bank officials, including Md Ariful Islam, head of Corporate Banking, head of Business, Head of HRD (Current Charge) H M Mahedi Hasan and Md Mamun ur Rahman, head of ADC and head of MD’s Coordination Team.

Read More

Meghna Bank arranges foundation training course for MTOs

Experts urge sustainable, long-term, and investment-friendly tax strategies

Remittance inflow hits $2.75bn in April

ADB support for food security to reach $40bn by 2030

Dhaka Flow to coach Women’s National Football Team

DHS Motors brings Chinese GAC brand cars to the Bangladesh market

Latest News

India, Pakistan cut maritime and economic ties

Trump says he doesn’t know if he must uphold the Constitution

From Yemen, Houthis strike Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Talk Hope: Finding solace through free mental health support platform

Case filed against ex-DU officials, political leaders over 2018 quota reform crackdown

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x