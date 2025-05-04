Sunday, May 04, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Meghna Bank arranges foundation training course for MTOs

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank PLC, formally inaugurated the training program

Update : 04 May 2025, 08:02 PM

The inauguration ceremony of the foundation training for newly appointed Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) of Meghna Bank PLC was held at the Centre for Excellence, the training institute of the bank.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank PLC, formally inaugurated the training program.

In his inaugural speech, Khalil emphasized the importance of continuous learning and development for banking professionals to adapt to the evolving financial landscape.

He also encouraged the new MTOs to embrace the bank’s core values and strive for excellence in service.

Among others, Rashedul Alam, head of Human Resources, and AK Mojibur Rahman, principal of the Institute, were present at the event.

The program aims to equip the new recruits with essential banking knowledge, skills, and the organizational culture of Meghna Bank PLC.

Read More

Experts urge sustainable, long-term, and investment-friendly tax strategies

Remittance inflow hits $2.75bn in April

ADB support for food security to reach $40bn by 2030

Dhaka Flow to coach Women’s National Football Team

DHS Motors brings Chinese GAC brand cars to the Bangladesh market

Southeast Bank boosts remittance services with JP Morgan’s multicurrency solution

Latest News

Kuet classes remain suspended as teachers continue boycott over February unrest

Adviser: Canadian investors can benefit from investing in Mirsharai

Hasnat Abdullah’s car attacked in Gazipur

Experts urge sustainable, long-term, and investment-friendly tax strategies

Putin: No need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x