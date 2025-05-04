Meghna Bank arranges foundation training course for MTOs

The inauguration ceremony of the foundation training for newly appointed Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) of Meghna Bank PLC was held at the Centre for Excellence, the training institute of the bank.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank PLC, formally inaugurated the training program.

In his inaugural speech, Khalil emphasized the importance of continuous learning and development for banking professionals to adapt to the evolving financial landscape.

He also encouraged the new MTOs to embrace the bank’s core values and strive for excellence in service.

Among others, Rashedul Alam, head of Human Resources, and AK Mojibur Rahman, principal of the Institute, were present at the event.

The program aims to equip the new recruits with essential banking knowledge, skills, and the organizational culture of Meghna Bank PLC.