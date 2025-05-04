Sunday, May 04, 2025

Dhaka Flow to coach Women’s National Football Team

This partnership marks a milestone in integrating holistic wellness into elite athletic performance in the country

Update : 04 May 2025, 05:37 PM

Dhaka Flow, the leading wellness platform in Bangladesh, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Bangladesh Women’s National Football Team to provide dedicated coaching in yoga, meditation, and breathwork. 

This partnership marks a milestone in integrating holistic wellness into elite athletic performance in the country. 

Under this new initiative, Dhaka Flow’s certified instructors will work closely with the national team to enhance mental focus, physical flexibility, emotional resilience, and recovery—key components for peak performance in modern competitive sport. 

“We are honoured to support these incredible athletes with tools that go beyond the field,” said Shazia Omar, founder and CEO of Dhaka Flow. 

“Yoga, meditation, and breathwork are not just about stillness—they’re about strength, control, clarity, and recovery. These practices will empower the players mentally and physically as they continue to represent Bangladesh on the global stage.” 

The coaching program is designed in collaboration with team trainers to complement their existing athletic routines. Sessions will focus on injury prevention, performance recovery, stress regulation, and cultivating a strong mind-body connection—a growing trend among elite teams worldwide. 

This partnership reflects a broader movement within sports toward holistic training, where mindfulness and physical mastery go hand in hand. 

As Bangladesh continues to build a strong presence in international women’s football, this initiative sets a new standard for comprehensive athlete care in South Asia. 

