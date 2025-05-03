PBIL thrives on innovation and inclusivity

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Bank, proudly commemorates its 15th anniversary as Bangladesh’s premier, full-fledged investment bank.

Since its inception in 2010, PBIL has been driving transformative growth across the capital markets- delivering landmark equity and debt issuances, bespoke corporate finance advisory, and pioneering bank-managed portfolio product suites that have broadened investor participation.

Despite severe market downturns and macroeconomic headwinds in many of these years, PBIL continues to thrive as a profitable investment bank, thanks to its disciplined approach to managing risk, diversifying revenue streams, digitalizing operations, and upholding regulatory compliance.

This trajectory of excellence underscores PBIL’s role as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and positions it at the forefront of Bangladesh’s financial landscape.

To celebrate this milestone, PBIL organized a simple ceremony on April 30, where its Chairman CQK Mustaq Ahmed, members of the Board of Directors Azam J Chowdhury, Anwaruddin Chowdhury, Hassan O Rashid, and Md Ziaur Rahman-were present, along with its management and all employees.

Looking ahead, PBIL reaffirms its strategic commitment to expanding its suite of bank-managed retail investment products, exploring AI-based portfolio tools, developing innovative ESG-linked financing solutions, forming industry alliances, and championing educational initiatives and stakeholder engagement to drive nationwide growth and inclusivity.

Commenting on the milestone, PBIL’s Managing Director & CEO Syed M Omar Tayub stated: “As we celebrate 15 years of excellence, our mission remains clear: to drive #AccessToInvestment for Bangladeshis, catalyzing nationwide prosperity and building a resilient investment banking ecosystem for generations to come. We extend our deepest gratitude to our shareholders, clients, partners, colleagues, and regulators for their unwavering support throughout the journey."