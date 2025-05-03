IBBPLC inaugurates Hajj Booth at Hajj camp

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated special Hajj Booth at Hajjcamp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing banking service, information and gifts for Hajj pilgrims.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the booth as the chief guest recently.

AKM Mahbub Morshed, head of Dhaka North Zone, Md Maznuzzaman, head of Business Promotion and Marketing Division and Nazrul Islam, head of Brand and Communication Division, along with other officials of the bank, were present in the program.

Every year, Islami Bank provides banking services, information and gifts useful for Hajj to Hajj pilgrims by setting up a booth at the Hajj Camp in Ashkona.

This year, Islami Bank launcheda Hajj prepaid card for Hajj pilgrims to avoid the risks and hassles of carrying cash.

A maximum of $1,200, equivalent to approximately Tk1.5 lakh, can be loaded on this card for performing Hajj.

Pilgrims can use this card to withdraw Saudi Riyals from any ATM and make purchases from POS machines in Saudi Arabia.

This card can be collected from any branch or sub-branch of Islami Bank in addition to the Hajj booth.

This booth provides Saudi Riyal cash in exchange for Bangladeshi taka and endorses dollars on debit and Khidmah cards (credit cards). Pilgrims are also getting the facility to withdraw some money from ATM booths here.

In addition to 24-hour banking services, leaflets and Hajj guidelines containing various information as gifts to raise awareness about the rules and procedures of performing Hajj.