Standard Chartered surpasses 100 digital treasury integrations in Bangladesh

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has surpassed 100 successful Host-to-Host (H2H) and API integrations for corporate and institutional clients, setting a new benchmark in the country’s digital banking journey.

This milestone underscores the Bank’s leadership in transforming treasury and trade operations through innovative, real-time connectivity solutions.

Standard Chartered’s Host-to-Host (H2H) and API solutions allow businesses to connect their enterprise resource planning (ERP) directly with the bank.

This means payments, collections, documentary credit and account updates can happen automatically and in real time—saving time, reducing errors, and improving security.

These digital tools also give companies better access to data and insights, helping them make smarter financial decisions, faster.

With this achievement, Standard Chartered reaffirms its leadership in digitising transaction banking for corporates across diverse sectors, including FMCG, manufacturing, telecom, healthcare, aviation, finance, and development.

The Bank’s customised integration frameworks are designed to meet complex needs and accelerate the transition towards cashless, automated operations.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “Scoring a century in completing host-to-host integration, is testament to Standard Chartered Bank’s client-centric strategy in Bangladesh and it is also befitting as the bank celebrates 120 years journey in Bangladesh. Both epitomises an unprecedented milestone in the banking sector of Bangladesh.

By setting new standards in digital treasury, we are enabling businesses to operate with greater speed, control, and confidence in an increasingly connected world. We are proud to stand beside our clients as a partner in innovation, resilience, and growth.”

As the first international bank in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered has consistently pioneered transformative innovations over its 120-year legacy. From issuing the country’s first sovereign LC to launching the country’s first digital trade platform and leading treasury connectivity through H2H and API solutions, the Bank continues to shape the future of banking in Bangladesh. This latest milestone reinforces its role as a trusted partner and catalyst for digital progress—helping clients thrive in an increasingly connected world.