Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bridge Authority

Pubali Bank PLC and Bangladesh Bridge Authority have signed an agreement for the collection of Toll of Padma Bridge by using the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system with collaboration by the Pubali Bank’s Mobile Banking App PI.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC and Mohammad Abdur Rouf, secretary of the Bridge Division and Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, were present at the ceremony.

Md Rabiul Alam, DGM and head of ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC and Khandaker Nurul Hoq, director (Finance) and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, DMD of Pubali Bank PLC, Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, GM and head, General Banking and Operation Division of Pubali Bank PLC.

Shahin Shahria, GM and head of Mohakhali Corporate Branch of Pubali Bank PLC, Md Shamsul Alam, AGM, ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC, Altaf Hossain Sheikh, joint secretary of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy director (Accounts and Budget, Current Charge) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Md Mosharrof Hossain, deputy director (Accounts and Budget-Current Charge) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present during the ceremony.