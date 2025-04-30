Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pubali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bridge Authority

Authority along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present during the ceremony

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 05:55 PM

Pubali Bank PLC and Bangladesh Bridge Authority have signed an agreement for the collection of Toll of Padma Bridge by using the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system with collaboration by the Pubali Bank’s Mobile Banking App PI. 

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC and Mohammad Abdur Rouf, secretary of the Bridge Division and Executive Director of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, were present at the ceremony. 

Md Rabiul Alam, DGM and head of ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC and Khandaker Nurul Hoq, director (Finance) and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization. 

Md Shahnewaz Khan, DMD of Pubali Bank PLC, Md Faizul Hoque Sharif, GM and head, General Banking and Operation Division of Pubali Bank PLC. 

Shahin Shahria, GM and head of Mohakhali Corporate Branch of Pubali Bank PLC, Md Shamsul Alam, AGM, ADC Division of Pubali Bank PLC, Altaf Hossain Sheikh, joint secretary of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Md Mizanur Rahman, deputy director (Accounts and Budget, Current Charge) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Md Mosharrof Hossain, deputy director (Accounts and Budget-Current Charge) of Bangladesh Bridge Authority along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present during the ceremony.

Read More

Standard Chartered surpasses 100 digital treasury integrations in Bangladesh

ADB Report: Asia, Pacific need grid upgrade to drive energy transition

Dhaka Bank distributes special gifts to Hajj Pilgrims, bank officials

Mercantile Bank holds training program on Prevention of Money Laundering in Southeast region

Divisional PPP Conference held in Chittagong to promote regional investment

Asiatic 3sixty denies graft, other allegations

Latest News

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Home adviser: Japan's partnership in agricultural development to be further enhanced

CA Press Wing debunks Tania Amir's statements over BDR mutiny

Historic May Day to be observed on Thursday

US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x