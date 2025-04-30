Thursday, May 01, 2025

Mercantile Bank holds training program on Prevention of Money Laundering in Southeast region

A total of 270 officials attended the said training program

Update : 30 Apr 2025, 04:49 PM

Mercantile Bank organized a day-long training program on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism for officials of Chittagong, Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla Region at the Chittagong Club on Saturday. 

A total of 270 officials attended the said training program.  

Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, Chittagong office inaugurated the training program as chief guest. 

In his inaugural address Jamal appreciated Mercantile bank for arranging such a befitting regional training program. 

He advised participating officers to strictly comply with the AML & CFT guidelines in all areas of banking operations. 

Md Arifuzzaman, director, Bangladesh Bank, Chittagong Office graced the occasion as Special Guest and conducted a session at the program. 

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO delivered the welcome address at the inaugural program. Ashim Kumar Saha, DMD and Head of ICCD also spoke at the inaugural program. 

Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, EVP and Regional Head, Chittagong delivered vote of thanks at the training program. 

Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah Haroon, EVP and DCAMLCO conducted a session. 

Javed Tariq, Principal of the training institute moderated the inaugural program and conducted sessions at the training.      

