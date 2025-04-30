Asiatic 3sixty denies graft, other allegations

Asiatic 3sixty has denied all recent allegations made against the company, issuing a statement on Tuesday where they refuted all the claims and clarified their position on each of the issues.

The allegations made against Asiatic 3sixty without any factual basis include the supply of fake gold medals, CRI connection, corruption in organizing events for the 50th anniversary of independence and Mujib Borsho, involvement in organizing Joy Bangla concerts, and monopolizing the advertising market, they stated in a release signed by its group chairman Sara Zaker.

None of the allegations and extravagant claims applied to Asiatic 3sixty, and a vested quarter was spreading rumours and fabricating information involving Asiatic 3sixty and its affiliated companies through media and social platforms, the statement also said.

On the allegation of supplying fake gold medals to various global figures in recognition of their support for Bangladesh's Liberation War, Asiatic 3sixty said that they were supplied by a different company, and clarified that Asiatic's involvement in that initiative was "to act as an event management company".

The statement also denied past or present connections between CRI (Centre for Research and Information), and Asiatic 3sixty's Managing Director Iresh Zaker or any of its affiliated companies.

Regarding the 50th anniversary of independence and Mujib Borsho celebrations, the statement said, "Asiatic was responsible for event management, logistics supply, and event-related technical support only, which was also done by maintaining strict standards, processes, and transparency. All aspects of this engagement followed due process and were transparent at every step."

The group also denied allegations of monopolizing the advertising market, saying it has a competitive bidding process for all private and corporate clients, and that it has always participated in competitive pitches and tenders, meeting the necessary criteria.

"Asiatic responds to requests for proposals, competes based on merit, and, upon selection, executes contracts with professionalism, efficiency, and clarity. In this regard, the highest integrity and transparency are always maintained," said the statement.

In the statement, the group also denied involvement in any Joy Bangla concerts held in previous years, saying two other leading agencies organized them.

"While Asiatic was involved in organizing some events for various ministries during the tenure of the past government, the company was never associated with managing or promoting any political party's campaign or event."

The statement also clarified Asiatic 3sixty's position on the freezing of bank accounts belonging to 17 companies under Asiatic 3sixty, along with those of 6 board members and 2 employees.

"No prior notice or official warning was issued to Asiatic in this matter," the statement read, adding that due to the lack of specific allegation in media reporting or communication from the banks, the legal team of Asiatic has reached out to the relevant authorities to better understand the issue.

"The sudden freezing of the bank accounts of Asiatic 3sixty has placed the livelihoods of its employees, their families, and these extended partners at serious risk and raised concerns with deep empathy," the statement read.

The statement also highlighted the group's position in the marketing communications sector of the country, saying: "Asiatic remains the only agency group in Bangladesh that works exclusively in marketing communications and related services. We are not involved in any other business. Over the last five years alone, Asiatic has contributed more than Tk750 crore to the national exchequer in the form of VAT, taxes, and various government fees."