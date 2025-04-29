Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prime Bank, ICB Asset Management ink deal

The agreement aims to enhance the sales of units of open-end mutual funds managed by IAMCL to ensure services reach potential customers and facilitate sales and service delivery

Update : 29 Apr 2025, 06:18 PM

ICB Asset Management Company Limited (IAMCL) and Prime Bank PLC. has signed an agreement to enhance the sales of units of open-end mutual funds managed by IAMCL.

Recently a signing ceremony was held at the ICB head office in Dhaka.

The agreement aims to enhance the sales of units of open-end mutual funds managed by IAMCL to ensure services reach potential customers and facilitate sales and service delivery.

The event was attended by Professor Abu Ahmed, chairman of the board of directors of ICB and IAMCL; Niranjan Chandra Debnath, managing director of ICB; Nurul Huda, deputy managing director of ICB; Mahmuda Akhter, chief executive officer of IAMCL; M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, along with senior officials from ICB, AMCL and Prime Bank PLC.

Read More

Brac Bank posts excellent set of results in 2024 underpinned by strong balance sheet growth

Khulna's Mithun becomes millionaire buying Walton made European ACC brand AC

Community Bank hosts business conference for sales, support community

Toffee to bring Bangla dub of Descendants of the Sun

Community Bank hosts Managers’ Meet and Business Conference

Grameen Danone’s green step towards sustainability

Latest News

What are Dhaka’s conditions for Rakhine aid corridor?

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Pakistan says India planning imminent military strike

At least 15 killed in Kolkata hotel fire

ACC breaks records in 2024, but conviction rates, politics cloud progress

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x