Prime Bank, ICB Asset Management ink deal

ICB Asset Management Company Limited (IAMCL) and Prime Bank PLC. has signed an agreement to enhance the sales of units of open-end mutual funds managed by IAMCL.

Recently a signing ceremony was held at the ICB head office in Dhaka.

The agreement aims to enhance the sales of units of open-end mutual funds managed by IAMCL to ensure services reach potential customers and facilitate sales and service delivery.

The event was attended by Professor Abu Ahmed, chairman of the board of directors of ICB and IAMCL; Niranjan Chandra Debnath, managing director of ICB; Nurul Huda, deputy managing director of ICB; Mahmuda Akhter, chief executive officer of IAMCL; M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, along with senior officials from ICB, AMCL and Prime Bank PLC.