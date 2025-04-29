Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Community Bank hosts Managers’ Meet and Business Conference

The conference was attended by the Managing Director (Current Charge) of Community Bank,  Kimiwa Saddat as the chief guest

Update : 29 Apr 2025, 04:26 PM

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC organized Managers’ Meet and Business Conference. 

Managers from 18 branches and five sub-branches of Community Bank across the country participated in a day-long conference at the head office on Monday.
        
The conference was attended by the Managing Director (Current Charge) of Community Bank,  Kimiwa Saddat as the chief guest. 

The chief guest, Kimiwa Saddat, addressed the event in the lively presence of the visiting managers. 

In his remarks, Kimiwa Saddat offered valuable guidance to the managers and divisional heads, emphasising on the importance of disciplined, dedicated and goal-oriented performance. 

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for their continuous contributions to the Bank’s growth and success.

Also present at the event were divisional head and senior officials of the bank, including Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD and Chief Information Officer; Saiful Alam, FCS, Company Secretary; Mohammad Khairul Alam, FCA, Head of Internal Control and Compliance (ICC); Shamsul Haque Sufyani, Chief Operating Officer (COO); Md Ariful Islam, Head of Corporate Banking and Head of Business and Md Mamun ur Rahman, Head of ADC and Head of MD’s Coordination Team.

The conference reaffirmed Community Bank’s commitment to customer service, product innovation and strengthening operational excellence through teamwork and strategic engagement.

