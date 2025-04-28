Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Meghna Bank holds 188th board meeting

Various operational and business proposals of the bank were approved during the board meeting

Update : 28 Apr 2025, 07:24 PM

The 188th meeting of Meghna Bank PLC's board of directors was recently held at the bank’s headquarters. 

The meeting was presided over by the Chairperson of the bank, Uzma Chowdhury. 

Present at the meeting were the Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Tanveer Ahmed. 

Also in attendance were Mohammad Mamunul Haque, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee, Md Ali Akther Rezvi FCA Chairman of the Audit Committee and Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Managing Director and CEO of the bank.

The Independent Directors Md Rajab Ali, M Nazrul Islam, and Habibur Rahman were also present at the meeting. 

Various operational and business proposals of the bank were approved during the board meeting.

