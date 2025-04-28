Abdus Salam elected as vice-chairman of NCC Bank

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank PLC has elected Abdus Salam (Sponsor Director) as vice-chairman of the bank in a meeting held recently.

Abdus Salam, a distinguished Electrical Engineer, graduated from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in 1965.

Over the decades, he has established himself as an authority in electromechanical installations, making significant contributions to Bangladesh's infrastructure and industrial development.

Throughout his illustrious career, Salam has had the privilege of working with renowned engineers and experts from countries including the US, UK, France, Russia, India, and China.

He was the pioneer behind the first-ever Combined Cycle Power Plant and the initial Optical Fiber Cable installations in Bangladesh — both monumental advancements in the country’s technological landscape.

His technical acumen and leadership facilitated the installation of nearly a dozen power stations across the country, ranging from 50MW to 400MW in capacity.

These projects have played a critical role in strengthening Bangladesh’s energy sector.

Among his most remarkable contributions are the construction of extra-heavy rail trolleys with a capacity of 350 tons and the development of three floating cranes with capacities of 200 tons, 600 tons, and 1000 tons — the latter two being the highest capacity floating cranes ever built in the country.



Salam's entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in the success of his business ventures, which span various sectors like The Bengal Electric Ltd, Multiple Equipment & Engineering Ltd., Gangatia Fisheries Ltd., Bengal Shipyard Ltd etc.

Beyond his professional achievements, Engr. Salam is also widely recognized for his deep commitment to social causes.

As a philanthropist, he has taken commendable initiatives to uplift underprivileged communities. One of his most noteworthy contributions is the establishment of a modern six-storied educational institution in a remote village in Kishoregonj, aimed at providing quality education to children from impoverished backgrounds. His unwavering support for bright but financially challenged students further highlights his benevolence and dedication to social betterment.