Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has opened the Hajj Booth to provide services to Hajj pilgrims at Ashkona Hajj Camp, on Monday.

Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the booth as the chief guest.

Presided by Deputy Managing Director Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director SM Abu Jafar, Senior Executive Vice President Aktar Kamal, Mohammad Habib Ullah, Executive Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Senior Executives, and Hajj Pilgrims were also present on the occasion.

In the speech of chief guest, Md Rafat Ullah Khan said, Hajj pilgrims are the guests of Allah.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank was established with the aim of supporting these Hajj pilgrims and is providing various services to fulfill that goal.

He described the bank's various attractive deposit schemes and called on all the pilgrims to engage in Sharia-based banking. At this time, he prayed for the pilgrims and wished them good health.

The managing director handed over gift items to the pilgrims. The bank will provide the Ppilgrims free passport endorsement, foreign currency exchange, information and other services from the newly opened booth.