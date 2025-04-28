Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prime Bank presents gift pack for Hajj Pilgrims on first flight of Biman Bangladesh

The first Hajj flight of Biman will be operated on Tuesday

Update : 28 Apr 2025, 05:50 PM

Prime Bank handed over gift pack for Hajj pilgrims on the first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. 

The first Hajj flight of Biman will be operated on Tuesday.

Recently in an occasion organized by Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Balaka Bhaban, M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC handed over the gift packs to Md Naoshad Hossain, irector finance (Deputy Secretary) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. 

Syed Ibne Shariar, vice president and head of Islamic Banking Division of Prime Bank PLC; Shayma Rahman, deputy general manager, Accounts and Fund Management of Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with other senior officials from both organizations, were also present at this ceremony.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank is proudly supporting Hajj pilgrims by arranging gift pack for all pilgrims on the first Hajj flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines. 

In addition, Prime Bank sponsoring dedicated airport shuttle bus services to facilitate the safe and convenient transportation of pilgrims to and from the airport.

Read More

Community Bank hosts Managers’ Meet and Business Conference

Grameen Danone’s green step towards sustainability

ADB’s investment in Bangladesh aims to boost the private sector

Meghna Bank holds 188th board meeting

Abdus Salam elected as vice-chairman of NCC Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens Hajj Booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Latest News

Asif rejects pressure on PSC claim, slams news report as false

India and Pakistan: A history of armed conflict

10 witnesses testify before court in Magura rape, murder case

Court orders seizure of flat owned by Putul

Yunus calls for police neutrality during polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x