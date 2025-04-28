Prime Bank presents gift pack for Hajj Pilgrims on first flight of Biman Bangladesh

Prime Bank handed over gift pack for Hajj pilgrims on the first Hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The first Hajj flight of Biman will be operated on Tuesday.

Recently in an occasion organized by Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Balaka Bhaban, M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC handed over the gift packs to Md Naoshad Hossain, irector finance (Deputy Secretary) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Syed Ibne Shariar, vice president and head of Islamic Banking Division of Prime Bank PLC; Shayma Rahman, deputy general manager, Accounts and Fund Management of Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with other senior officials from both organizations, were also present at this ceremony.

Under this collaboration, Prime Bank is proudly supporting Hajj pilgrims by arranging gift pack for all pilgrims on the first Hajj flight operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In addition, Prime Bank sponsoring dedicated airport shuttle bus services to facilitate the safe and convenient transportation of pilgrims to and from the airport.