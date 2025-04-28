Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

The 48th meeting of the board of directors of Standard Bank Securities Limited was held on Monday at Standard Bank Board Room, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the board Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferdous Ali Khan, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Habibur Rahman, Azad Ahmed, Tazmeem Mostafa Chowdhury, Tanveer Mostafa Chowdhury, Farzana Sultana and Mohammed Lafizul Hoque.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Md Mizanur Rahman FCS, company secretary of Standard Bank PLC and Mohammed Anisuzzaman Chowdury, CEO (Acting) of Standard Bank Securities Limited were also present in the meeting.