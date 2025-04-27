Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Honor Bangladesh is all set to launch their latest Honor X8c in the Bangladesh market, setting a standard for stylish cutting-edge smartphones in the industry.

As the pre-booking begins, customers can also exchange their current phone of any brand with the X8c, with the exchange value deducted from the X8c’s price.

Honor X8c boasts 512 GB of internal storage with 16 GB (8+8 extended) RAM experience, a 108 MP AI-powered rear camera with 5MP Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50 MP wide-angle selfie camera with Flash, offering both performance and aesthetics.

This time, Honor has put special emphasis on design, featuring Honor X8c in the bold and beautiful Marrs Green which was named “The World’s Favorite Color.”

Catering to users’ diverse style preferences, this phone will also be available in three other elegant shades: Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Cloud Purple.

Pre-booking for Honor X8c will begin April 24 and continue till May 2.

The phone will officially be available for regular purchase from 2 May.

Smartphone enthusiasts can also experience the device in person at the Honor Experience Shops starting from the pre-booking date.

Customers who will pre-book the device are to enjoy 0% EMI for three months from select banks, free display replacement offer for the following 180 days and will also receive complimentary Honor Choice X7 Lite earbuds with ANC and premium sound quality.