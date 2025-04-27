Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bank Asia Securities Ltd holds 14th AGM

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman, Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company’s audited financial statement for the year ended 31st December, 2024

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 05:42 PM

The 14th annual general meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Securities Limited was held on April 23 at the board room of Bank Asia PLC, Rangs Bhaban, Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka. 

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman, Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company’s audited financial statement for the year ended 31st December, 2024.

Company’s directors including Md Abul Quasem, M Shahjahan Mina, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, CEO of the company Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md Anisul Alam Sarker and Head of Finance Md Nahid Raza were also present at the meeting.

Read More

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Islami Bank holds Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x