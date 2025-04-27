Bank Asia Securities Ltd holds 14th AGM

The 14th annual general meeting (AGM) of Bank Asia Securities Limited was held on April 23 at the board room of Bank Asia PLC, Rangs Bhaban, Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka.

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman, Bank Asia Securities Limited, signed the company’s audited financial statement for the year ended 31st December, 2024.

Company’s directors including Md Abul Quasem, M Shahjahan Mina, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, CEO of the company Sumon Das, Company Secretary Md Anisul Alam Sarker and Head of Finance Md Nahid Raza were also present at the meeting.