Protests across Dhaka against violence on bikers

Peaceful human chains and memorandum submission programs were organized simultaneously at various locations across Dhaka on Saturday.

The demonstrations were held in protest against the brutal assault on innocent motorcyclists by illegal auto-rickshaw drivers in Banani on April 21.

Members of the biker community from across Dhaka, along with professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and everyday bikers, joined the protest alongside concerned citizens. Numerous biker organizations from across the country participated spontaneously in the event.

Participants stood holding placards bearing messages such as “We Demand Safe Roads, Not Violence,” “Ensure Respect for Bikers,” and “Uphold the Rule of Law.” Human chains were formed not only on Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue but also in several district cities across the country.

Simultaneously, a delegation representing various biker clubs submitted a written memorandum at the Gulshan DC Office.

The memorandum demanded a swift investigation into the April 21 attack, exemplary punishment for those responsible, and assurances of biker safety in the future.

Speakers at the event emphasized that motorcycling is no longer just a mode of transport—it has become a dream, a necessity, and a livelihood for hundreds of thousands of young people.

They stressed that tax-paying, law-abiding bikers deserve to ride the roads without fear or threat of violence.

The peaceful demonstrations called on the government to ensure that bikers across the nation can travel safely and confidently, and to take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such violent incidents in the future.