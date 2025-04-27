Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Protests across Dhaka against violence on bikers

Members of the biker community from across Dhaka, along with professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and everyday bikers, joined the protest alongside concerned citizens

Update : 27 Apr 2025, 02:15 PM

Peaceful human chains and memorandum submission programs were organized simultaneously at various locations across Dhaka on Saturday.

The demonstrations were held in protest against the brutal assault on innocent motorcyclists by illegal auto-rickshaw drivers in Banani on April 21.

Members of the biker community from across Dhaka, along with professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and everyday bikers, joined the protest alongside concerned citizens. Numerous biker organizations from across the country participated spontaneously in the event.

Participants stood holding placards bearing messages such as “We Demand Safe Roads, Not Violence,” “Ensure Respect for Bikers,” and “Uphold the Rule of Law.” Human chains were formed not only on Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue but also in several district cities across the country.

Simultaneously, a delegation representing various biker clubs submitted a written memorandum at the Gulshan DC Office.

The memorandum demanded a swift investigation into the April 21 attack, exemplary punishment for those responsible, and assurances of biker safety in the future.

Speakers at the event emphasized that motorcycling is no longer just a mode of transport—it has become a dream, a necessity, and a livelihood for hundreds of thousands of young people.

They stressed that tax-paying, law-abiding bikers deserve to ride the roads without fear or threat of violence.

The peaceful demonstrations called on the government to ensure that bikers across the nation can travel safely and confidently, and to take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such violent incidents in the future.

Read More

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Islami Bank holds Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x