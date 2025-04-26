Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Brac Bank promotes 2,000 coworkers in recognition of performance

This marks the largest single wave of promotions in Brac Bank’s history

Update : 26 Apr 2025, 05:51 PM

Brac Bank has promoted 2,000 of its coworkers in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to the bank’s sustained growth.

This marks the largest single wave of promotions in Brac Bank’s history.

The milestone was celebrated at a recognition event in Dhaka on April 22, where Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, and the senior management team members congratulated the promoted colleagues.

Promotions were awarded across all job grades, with more than 300 individuals elevated to the rank of assistant vice president (AVP) and above, reflecting the bank’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and leadership.

At the event, Selim RF Hussain stated: “Brac Bank is a values-based organisation that acknowledges the pivotal role of its people in our journey forward. As the bank grows, our people grow with it. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in their development and recognising their contributions.”

By prioritising career advancement and merit-based recognition, Brac Bank continues to build a high-performance culture that drives individual excellence and collective success.

Read More

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Pre-booking for Honor X8c begins with exchange offer

Southeast Bank hosts 60th board meeting of PDBL

Global Islami Bank relocates its Adhnagar Branch

Pubali Bank donates 1C to Gynecological Oncology Society of Bangladesh

Islami Bank holds Shariah supervisory committee meeting

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x