Brac Bank promotes 2,000 coworkers in recognition of performance

Brac Bank has promoted 2,000 of its coworkers in recognition of their outstanding performance and contribution to the bank’s sustained growth.

This marks the largest single wave of promotions in Brac Bank’s history.

The milestone was celebrated at a recognition event in Dhaka on April 22, where Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, and the senior management team members congratulated the promoted colleagues.

Promotions were awarded across all job grades, with more than 300 individuals elevated to the rank of assistant vice president (AVP) and above, reflecting the bank’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and leadership.

At the event, Selim RF Hussain stated: “Brac Bank is a values-based organisation that acknowledges the pivotal role of its people in our journey forward. As the bank grows, our people grow with it. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in their development and recognising their contributions.”

By prioritising career advancement and merit-based recognition, Brac Bank continues to build a high-performance culture that drives individual excellence and collective success.