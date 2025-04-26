HSBC, The Daily Star host O & A level awards

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Daily Star hosted the O & A level Awards on Saturday at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal, Dhaka.

This is one of the most valued recognition for English medium students of Bangladesh for their academic excellence.

The 24th annual awards ceremony was jointly organised by The Daily Star and HSBC which recognized approximately 2400 students, who were accompanied by more than 5000 family members.

The Daily Star has been holding the O & A level Awards Presentation Ceremony every year since 1999.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Asif Nazrul, honourable adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ministry of Bangladesh; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, honourable adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources; Mahfuz Anam, Editor & Publisher of The Daily Star; Bashar M Tareq, Head of Markets and Security Services, HSBC Bangladesh and Tanmi Haque, Country Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC Bangladesh.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), HSBC Bangladesh, Tanmi Haque, said: “This event—and the impressive number of O-level and A-level students being recognised—demonstrates that Bangladeshi students are well prepared to compete on the global stage. As they take the next steps forward, it is essential that they continue developing their skills to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. At HSBC, we are proud to support this initiative and help open a world of opportunities for the nation’s future leaders.”

HSBC’s International Education Services aim to provide customised banking solutions to students going abroad for higher education.

Through its comprehensive suite of services, (comprising of financial solutions, personalised advice and global connectivity), HSBC is committed to facilitating the ambitions of students who aspire to pursue their academic goals abroad.