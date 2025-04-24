Thursday, April 24, 2025

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

The Bank has secured a 59% Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) growth in Q1, 2025 on consolidated basis

Update : 24 Apr 2025, 08:38 PM

Prime Bank PLC announced its first quarter (Q1) financial results for the period ended on 31 March 2025. 

The Board of Directors of the Bank adopted its Q1 un-audited Financial Statements at the Board Meeting held on Thursday.

The Bank has secured a 59% Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) growth in Q1, 2025 on consolidated basis. 

The NPAT was recorded at Tk209 crore compared to Tk132 crore of the same period of previous year. Earnings per share stood at Tk1.85 as against Tk1.16 of the corresponding period.

Net Asset Value (NAV) per share and Net Operating Cash Flow per share (NOCFPS) recorded as Tk34.44 and Tk13.43 respectively in Q1, 2025 which was Tk30.72 and Tk(1.19) in the same period of last year.

Total assets of the Bank on consolidated basis stands at Tk57,633 crore at the end of March 2025 and Loans and advances of the Bank was Tk33,623 crore. 

At the end of Q1 2025, Prime Bank’s Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.02%.

