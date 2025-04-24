Akij Tableware Art of Plating: Season 2 Premieres on Friday

Akij Tableware: The Art of Plating, Season 2, premieres on Friday and is about turning food into art.

Airing weekends on Bangla Vision at 8:15pm, RTV at 7:10pm, Deepto Television at 9:30pm, and streaming on Chorki with new episodes every Friday and Saturday, this vibrant reality show celebrates Bangladesh’s culinary soul.

Rooted in Bengali traditions of family and hospitality, contestants transform dishes like fish curries and creamy dal into visual poetry, blending heritage with modern flair.

Following its 2022 debut, Season 2 brings high-energy challenges and showcases local talent, from aspiring chefs to home cooks, competing for the “Plating Maestro” title.

The grand prize includes Tk10,00,000, a professional culinary course, national media exposure, and an exclusive Akij Tableware dinner set. With a Tk20,00,000 prize pool, runners-up and top participants earn cash, certificates, and recognition.

Guided by renowned chef Daniel C. Gomez, contestants craft edible masterpieces, judged on aesthetics, technique, and culinary insight after auditions at Hatirjheel Amphitheater.

Tune in to Art of Plating: Season 2 to witness a movement redefining dining as a feast for the eyes and soul, where every plate tells a story.