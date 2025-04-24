Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Akij Tableware Art of Plating: Season 2 Premieres on Friday

Season 2 brings high-energy challenges and showcases local talent, from aspiring chefs to home cooks, competing for the “Plating Maestro” title

Update : 24 Apr 2025, 06:36 PM

Akij Tableware: The Art of Plating, Season 2, premieres on Friday and is about turning food into art. 

Airing weekends on Bangla Vision at 8:15pm, RTV at 7:10pm, Deepto Television at 9:30pm, and streaming on Chorki with new episodes every Friday and Saturday, this vibrant reality show celebrates Bangladesh’s culinary soul. 

Rooted in Bengali traditions of family and hospitality, contestants transform dishes like fish curries and creamy dal into visual poetry, blending heritage with modern flair.

Following its 2022 debut, Season 2 brings high-energy challenges and showcases local talent, from aspiring chefs to home cooks, competing for the “Plating Maestro” title. 

The grand prize includes Tk10,00,000, a professional culinary course, national media exposure, and an exclusive Akij Tableware dinner set. With a Tk20,00,000 prize pool, runners-up and top participants earn cash, certificates, and recognition. 

Guided by renowned chef Daniel C. Gomez, contestants craft edible masterpieces, judged on aesthetics, technique, and culinary insight after auditions at Hatirjheel Amphitheater.

Tune in to Art of Plating: Season 2 to witness a movement redefining dining as a feast for the eyes and soul, where every plate tells a story.

Read More

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 423rd board meeting

Romana Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd

EBL, CPA to launch digital banking services at Chittagong Port

Bangladeshi cybersecurity startup Axiler to participate in Gitex Asia

ADB deploys $40bn for development across Asia Pacific in 2024

Latest News

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x