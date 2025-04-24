Romana Chowdhury re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd

Romana Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as the chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd at the 14th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.

She is also one of the directors of Bank Asia Romana Rouf Chowdhury has an illustrious academic background, having graduated from Brac University and earning an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Additionally, she has obtained executive education degrees from Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.

With more than 26 years of experience as one of the nation’s top industrialists, Romana Rouf Chowdhury is recognized for having established several ventures in the food industry.

She is the managing director of Sea Resources Group, Sea Fishers Ltd and Sea Natural Foods Ltd.

Alongside, she is a Director in multiple sister concerns of the Rangs Group, which further expands her credentials.