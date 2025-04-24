EBL, CPA to launch digital banking services at Chittagong Port

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce advanced digital banking services at Chittagong Port.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, and Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman, chairman of CPA, signed an MoU to this effect in Dhaka recently.

This collaboration seeks to enhance the efficiency of financial transactions at the port by deploying secure, modern, and seamless digital payment and collection solutions.

As part of this initiative, EBL and CPA will jointly develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem to facilitate effortless financial transactions for all port users through EBL’s cutting-edge digital banking platform.

Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman said: "The introduction of digital banking services at Chattogram Port is a significant step toward realizing our vision of a smarter, more efficient port. We are delighted to collaborate with EBL in this endeavour, which will enhance operational efficiency and set a benchmark for modern ports globally."

Ali Reza Iftekhar said: "Through this partnership with the Chittagong Port Authority, we aim to revolutionize the financial ecosystem of the port by introducing secure and efficient digital banking solutions. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey."

Senior executives from both institutions were present at the signing ceremony.