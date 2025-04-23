Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

SCB, Biman Bangladesh Airlines launch first regional treasury centre

This initiative marks a major milestone in Biman’s financial transformation journey and underscores its commitment to operational excellence

Update : 23 Apr 2025, 08:33 PM

Standard Chartered Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Biman Bangladesh Airlines to establish the airline’s first Regional Treasury Centre (RTC). 

This initiative marks a major milestone in Biman’s financial transformation journey and underscores its commitment to operational excellence. 

Powered by Standard Chartered’s state-of-the-art Host-to-Host (H2H) solution, the RTC will centralise Biman’s treasury operations across the international markets where it operates, leveraging Standard Chartered’s unique global network and technological capabilities.

Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said: "The establishment of our first Regional Treasury Centre, in collaboration with Standard Chartered, marks a significant milestone in Biman’s journey of financial modernization. We look forward to deepening this strategic relationship as we continue to enhance our financial capabilities."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "We are proud to partner with Biman Bangladesh Airlines in launching their first Regional Treasury Centre—an important step towards enhancing financial efficiency and resilience. At Standard Chartered, we are committed to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions that leverage our unique global footprint to support the growth ambitions of national champions across borders."

This strategic integration reinforces Standard Chartered’s commitment to supporting the national carrier in adopting digital transformation. With operations in over 50 countries, Standard Chartered has been a trusted partner for Biman in terms of global liquidity and payment processing. 

This H2H solution will bring in fully automated, near real-time approach that streamlines payments and reconciliation, reduces manual intervention, enhances operational efficiency, and minimises risk. 
By consolidating multi-market cash management under one platform, the centralized treasury model is expected to simplify payment workflows, strengthen financial governance and accountability, improve liquidity visibility, and boost working capital efficiency—all while reducing operational risks and costs.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh, with its 120-year legacy in the nation as a pioneer in financial services, remains committed to help clients in adopting world-class financial solutions across the Bank’s unique global footprint. 

Read More

BD receives $1.97bn in remittances in 21 days of April

Why Multilateral development organizations partner with Brac Bank in Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank, JP Morgan partner to improve Bangladesh’s inward remittance

PBIL, Edge to transform Bangladesh’s investment banking landscape

Pubali Bank Securities holds 15th AGM

NCC Bank launches Freelancer Account

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x