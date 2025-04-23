SCB, Biman Bangladesh Airlines launch first regional treasury centre

Standard Chartered Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Biman Bangladesh Airlines to establish the airline’s first Regional Treasury Centre (RTC).

This initiative marks a major milestone in Biman’s financial transformation journey and underscores its commitment to operational excellence.

Powered by Standard Chartered’s state-of-the-art Host-to-Host (H2H) solution, the RTC will centralise Biman’s treasury operations across the international markets where it operates, leveraging Standard Chartered’s unique global network and technological capabilities.

Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said: "The establishment of our first Regional Treasury Centre, in collaboration with Standard Chartered, marks a significant milestone in Biman’s journey of financial modernization. We look forward to deepening this strategic relationship as we continue to enhance our financial capabilities."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: "We are proud to partner with Biman Bangladesh Airlines in launching their first Regional Treasury Centre—an important step towards enhancing financial efficiency and resilience. At Standard Chartered, we are committed to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions that leverage our unique global footprint to support the growth ambitions of national champions across borders."

This strategic integration reinforces Standard Chartered’s commitment to supporting the national carrier in adopting digital transformation. With operations in over 50 countries, Standard Chartered has been a trusted partner for Biman in terms of global liquidity and payment processing.

This H2H solution will bring in fully automated, near real-time approach that streamlines payments and reconciliation, reduces manual intervention, enhances operational efficiency, and minimises risk.

By consolidating multi-market cash management under one platform, the centralized treasury model is expected to simplify payment workflows, strengthen financial governance and accountability, improve liquidity visibility, and boost working capital efficiency—all while reducing operational risks and costs.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh, with its 120-year legacy in the nation as a pioneer in financial services, remains committed to help clients in adopting world-class financial solutions across the Bank’s unique global footprint.