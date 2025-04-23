Thursday, April 24, 2025

PBIL, Edge to transform Bangladesh’s investment banking landscape

The agreement was signed at PBIL’s headquarters in Banani, in the presence of the CEOs of both organizations

Update : 23 Apr 2025, 04:48 PM

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL), a leading merchant bank in Bangladesh, and Edge Research & Consulting Limited (Edge), a premier investment research and advisory firm, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide investment banking services to a wide range of institutional clients. 

The agreement was signed at PBIL’s headquarters in Banani, in the presence of the CEOs of both organizations.

On the occasion, Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director & CEO of PBIL, stated that partnering with Edge will set the stage for the parties to jointly cater to a wide span of clients, including corporates, startups, and institutional investors, as well as enabling a broad scope of services, such as IPOs, private equity, corporate bonds, mergers & acquisitions, FDI advisory, and capital structuring which will deliver enhanced value to institutional clients through innovative financial strategies.

Asif Khan, CEO of Edge, shared his enthusiasm about the alliance, highlighting its potential to drive capital market growth. 

He noted that combining Edge’s research capabilities with PBIL’s executional capabilities will lead to effective outcomes for clients.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both PBIL and Edge to enhancing the investment banking services in Bangladesh and also foster capital formation.

